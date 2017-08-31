Champion mare Songbird, who won 13 of 15 races, is retired after injury

It was an immediate classic, Beholder and Songbird battling to the wire in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff. In the end, the 6-year-old champion Beholder beat the 3-year-old Songbird by what couldn’t have been more than a nostril.

It was Beholder’s last race. It was Songbird’s first loss.

Now, less than a year later, Songbird has run her last race.

Owner Rick Porter announced on his Facebook page Thursday that he was retiring the two-time Eclipse Award winner because of injury. This follows her surprise defeat on Saturday in the Personal Ensign at Saratoga. She closes her career with 13 wins and two second-place finishes in 15 races. She won almost $4.7 million.

“After this past race, we thought something seemed off in her hind end, so we sent her to Rood & Riddle [Equine Hospital in Lexington, Ky.] for an evaluation,” Porter wrote. “Her lameness was readily apparent to Dr. [Larry] Bramlage, and ultrasounds proved both hind suspensories were enlarged.”

Bramlage followed up with X-rays, a bone scan and MRI of the area that she struggled with earlier this year.

“Unfortunately, the results weren’t what we wanted to see,” Porter wrote. “We have a situation where it’d be dangerous for Songbird to continue training, and Dr. Bramlage isn’t optimistic that the site will fully resolve even if given ample time.

“So for this reason, we are retiring our lovely Songbird.”

Songbird was heir apparent to legacy of Zenyatta when it came to great fillies and mares. She won virtually every race with ease until the Distaff, her 12th.

Stabled at Santa Anita in the barn of Jerry Hollendorfer, she was thought to be the overwhelming favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks, the female version of the Kentucky Derby, last year. But she contracted a low-grade fever and was taken off the Oaks trail.

She was slow to return to racing in 2017 because of bone bruising as the cautious Hollendorfer made sure she was absolutely sound before returning to the track. Her first race of the year, with regular rider Mike Smith, was June 10 in the Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont Park, which she won by a length. A month later, she won the Delaware Handicap, also by a length.

In the Personal Ensign, her loss was possibly because the winner, Forever Unbridled, was so far outside that Songbird couldn’t see her. Most great horses, when challenged, go faster. She lost by a neck.

“While we’re sad that we must retire her, we absolutely cannot risk having another Eight Belles kind of devastation and are ultimately happy that she is retiring in good health,” Porter wrote.

Eight Belles, owned by Porter, was a filly running in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. She finished second but took a bad step after the finish line, broke both ankles and was euthanized.

There was talk early last year of Songbird running in the Kentucky Derby, something that Porter and Hollendorfer never seriously considered.

“Sure, [Eight Belles] entered my mind,” Porter told The Times. “But it had nothing to do with my decision.”

Songbird, a daughter of Medaglia d’Oro, likely will become a broodmare next year. Porter is the owner of Fox Hill Farm.

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa