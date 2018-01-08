Tennis: Andy Murray eyes a Wimbledon return

Andy Murray underwent surgery on his right hip Monday in Melbourne, Australia, and said he hopes to be back playing in time for Wimbledon.

The former world No. 1, a three-time major tournament winner, has not played a competitive match since a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon last July. His current ranking is No. 19.

Murray, 30, has been told to expect a 14-week recovery period and he is targeting a return to the court by June.

Murray said he can get back to “95% of my best,” adding, “I believe that’s enough to compete at the highest level.”

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka said he’s ready for this year’s tournament starting Monday after being sidelined from competitive tennis for six months. The 2014 Australian Open winner hasn’t played since Wimbledon and had left knee surgery in August, forcing him to sit out the U.S. Open.