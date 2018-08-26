Motherhood provides 'more fire' for Serena Williams as she pursues record-tying title

On the men’s side. No. 1 Rafael Nadal, No. 2 Roger Federer and resurgent Novak Djokovic have maintained their dominance — each has won a Slam this year — but the next generation might finally be ready to interrupt their reign. No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany, who’s 21 and just added Ivan Lendl to his coaching team, and a 20-year-old rising star, No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, are “knocking on that door,” according to Federer, though they haven’t barged through. Defying the youngsters’ advance is 32-year-old Kevin Anderson of South Africa, a finalist in two of the last four Slams, including a loss to Nadal here last September. No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, remains a contender after recovering from a series of debilitating wrist injuries. The 29-year-old from Argentina defeated Federer in the Indian Wells final in March.