Warriors make it two routs in a row over the Cavaliers

Klay Thompson found his shot, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry picked up right where they left off in Game 1, and LeBron James could not overcome it all.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 on Sunday night at Oracle Arena, taking what feels like a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champions.

LeBron James notched a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, tying Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

Curry also notched a triple double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Durant scored 33 points, with 13 rebounds.

And Thompson, lately in an uncharacteristic shooting slump, finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.

James has won a road playoff game in 29 consecutive series. In order to continue that streak, he’ll have to win at least one at home to force a Game 5.

The night began with a warm welcome back for Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench after an 11-game absence. The Warriors’ head coach had been unable to join the team on the sidelines since the second game of the first round of the playoffs because of pain associated with complications from back surgery. It stemmed from the same injury that caused him to miss 43 games during the 2015-16 season, when current Lakers coach Luke Walton filled in for him.

This year, Mike Brown substituted as the Warriors acting head coach and led Golden State to 11 wins and no loses. They also won the first two games of the first round, which Kerr coached.

Kerr said he wanted to have a few good days in a row before returning to the bench, and made the decision to do so Sunday morning.

He was jovial before the game.

“I just think the numbers are totally deceiving,” Kerr quipped. “You can talk like 15-0 or whatever he did, but the team was just falling apart at the seams, and so I just had to get back to make sure we righted the ship.

“No, Mike is perfect, he's perfect as my right-hand man. He's such a good coach and a good person. And the way he's handled this whole thing is incredible, just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins. Players appreciate him, the staff does, I certainly do. He's an amazing guy and lucky to have him.”

During pregame introductions, the crowd cheered him heartily.

Photos from the Golden State Warriors' 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 4, 2017.

They might not have realized then that Kerr’s wasn’t the only return they’d get to celebrate Sunday night.

Klay Thompson also awoke.

In his career he has made 45.4% of his shots, and 41.9% from three. In the playoffs heading into Sunday’s game, he shot below that average in eight of the Warriors’ 13 games. In Game 1 of the Finals, Thompson made only 3-of-16 shots, though he did contribute a strong defensive performance.

With 4:06 left in the third quarter, Thompson made a three-pointer on an assist from Stephen Curry that put the Warriors ahead by 12.

Their largest lead of that quarter was 16. Until then, James’ effort had kept the Cavaliers close. But just as it did in Game 1, the third quarter offered the Warriors an opportunity to create some separation.

After three quarters they led by 14.

It only grew from there. The Warriors showed the full might of their offensive firepower in the fourth quarter, opening a 21-point lead against the team that had entered the Finals with a record of 12-1 in the playoffs.

The game closed with a three-pointer by Warriors reserve Ian Clark. Everyone got in on the fun.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli