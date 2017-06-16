Draymond Green vs. LeBron James: Who will get the last word?

LeBron James started it last year. After his Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 NBA title, the superstar trolled the runners-up by wearing an old-school WWF “Ultimate Warrior” T-shirt to a team rally and prominently displaying a “3-1” decoration at his Halloween party.

Now that the Warriors are league champions, it’s Draymond Green’s turn. At the team’s championship rally on Thursday, the star forward wore a T-shirt featuring the word “Quickie” done in the style of the logo on the Cavaliers’ home base, Quicken Loan Arena.

Green said the shirt was inspired by Golden State’s five-game dismissal of the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

"The Q, that's what's those guys' arena is called, and we got them out of here quick with the trophy: Quickie," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area.

He added: "We actually got them made in Cleveland. How about that?"

James had a quick response to the message on Green’s shirt via Instagram: “That's what she said, HUH?!?!?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVXx2ddh_kA/

Green loved it.

"Yeah, that was funny; that was real funny," he said. "It's all in good fun. At the end of the day, it was a great series. We were able to prevail. They won last year. Just for him to have that response shows his character, to obviously not be down by the fact [that they lost]. Light jokes. I think that was pretty cool."

But Green also couldn’t resist firing off a comeback of his own inspired by James’ new look, a cleanly shaven head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVX0v36lYJV/

Green also brought up his friend from the rival team while speaking to the crowd Thursday at the rally, making reference to James’ comment from earlier in the week that he had never played for a “superteam.”

"You talk about ‘superteam this,’ ‘superteam that.’ ‘I never played on a super team,'” Green said. “You started the superteam, bro!"

James responded that night on the “Road Trippin’” podcast hosted by Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

"No, no," James said. "In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In '96, when [Michael] Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, all on the same team.

“I definitely didn't start the superteam, if that's what he is trying to say, but it's just great that the day you're celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that."

