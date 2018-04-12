Lakers end season with 115-110 win over Clippers

"But Doc has done a good job with our team. We've done better as a team. We have outperformed as a team this year. Just based on our injury history, I think we've outperformed versus what I expected. If we were healthy, I think we would have been a pretty damn good team. But given that we weren't healthy, I think we've done a good job. He's done a good job with the talent that we have and the flex because of the injuries. I think he's done a really good job of that."