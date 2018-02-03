NBA: Anthony Davis gives the Pelicans 43 points, and a victory over the Thunder

Anthony Davis scored 43 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100 on Friday night.
Davis made 17 of 34 shots and had 10 rebounds, and E'Twaun Moore added 26 points for the Pelicans.
New Orleans had lost two straight since All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season with a left Achilles tendon rupture. They righted the ship by shooting 51 percent from the field against the Thunder.
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 16th triple-double of the season. Steven Adams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third straight after an eight-game winning streak.
Westbrook approached a triple-double in the first half with nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Thunder take a 58-54 lead at the break.
The Pelicans seized momentum early in the third quarter. New Orleans led 97-89 in the fourth when Westbrook checked back in after a rest.
Westbrook made a three-pointer with just under two minutes remaining to cut the lead to seven, but Davis hit a three-pointer at the other end, then made another shortly after that to put the game out of reach.
at Toronto 130, Portland 105: DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points on 11-for-22 shoting and matched his career-high by making six three-pointers for the Raptors, who beat the Trail Blazers for the sixth straight time.
at Boston 119, Atlanta 110: Terry Rozier's had a career-high 31 points and seven rebounds in his second career start, and Jayson Tatum added a career-high 27 points for the short-handed Celtics.
at Charlotte 133, Indiana 126: The Hornets scored 49 points in the first, a franchise-best for a quarter the highest point total for an NBA team in any quarter this season.The Pacers cut the deficit to 128-124 with 40 seconds left but fell short.
at Philadelphia 103, Miami 97: Joel Embiid opened the first set of back-to-back games in his NBA career with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-97 win over the Miami Heat
at Milwaukee 92, New York 90: Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks.
Utah 129, at Phoenix 97: Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, one shy of his career high, and the Utah Jazz won their fourth in a row with a 129-97 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Golden State 119, at Sacramento 104: Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 33 points in the second quarter and matched his season-high with six three-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings.
Lakers 102, at Brooklyn 99