NBA notes: Russell Westbrook has flagrant foul rescinded but Carmelo Anthony's stands

The NBA announced Carmelo Anthony’s flagrant foul 2 will stand but has rescinded the flagrant issued to Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook.

The league fined Westbrook, Paul George and coach Billy Donovan $15,000 apiece for their criticisms of the officials after the call against Anthony in a game against Portland on Sunday.

Westbrook was issued a flagrant foul 1 against Sacramento on Tuesday.

Both were unusual plays in that flagrant fouls are usually called against defensive players. Instead, Anthony and Westbrook were whistled for contact they created while attempting shots.

Anthony drove to the basket and elbowed center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on a shot that went in during the Thunder's loss in Portland on Sunday. The basket was overturned after review and Anthony was hit with the automatic ejection.

Crew chief Rodney Mott said after the game that referees ruled the contact was excessive and not a natural basketball move and the league agreed.

“We reviewed it, the same as we review all plays of this nature, and agree with the on-court officials that the foul met the criteria of hard contact above the shoulders with high potential for injury,” NBA spokesman Tim Frank said. “While attempting to draw a foul, Anthony extended his elbow into his opponent's face, which is dangerous and reckless in nature.”

Kristaps Porzingis sat out the New York Knicks’ game against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained ankle and an elbow injury. The 7-foot-3 forward is averaging a team-best 30.0 points per game. On Tuesday he became the first Knick to score 300 points in the first 10 games of the season. …

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford missed Wednesday night's game against the Lakers with a possible concussion. The injury is believed to have occurred in Monday night's game against Atlanta. The Celtics say he showed no symptoms until Wednesday morning, when he entered the NBA's concussion protocol.