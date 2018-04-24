Cavaliers point guard George Hill is questionable for Game 5 against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill is questionable for Wednesday's crucial Game 5 against Indiana because of back spasms.
Hill has been dealing with back problems since the series opener, when he was flattened by an illegal screen of Pacers forward Trevor Booker.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says Hill was limited to shooting drills during Tuesday's practice and will start if he can play.
Jose Calderon started Game 4 at Indianapolis and scored five points in 19 minutes as the Cavaliers evened the series at 2-2. Cleveland is 24-9 when Calderon starts.
Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 assists in his first postseason with Cleveland, which acquired him at the trade deadline in February. He started 24 games during the season.
The Brooklyn Nets have hired former NBA player and Argentine guard Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach. The Nets also announced Tuesday that former Spurs center Tiago Splitter was hired as a pro scout.