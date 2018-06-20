NBA notes: Hornets agree to trade Dwight Howard to the Nets

The NBA will return to London next year with a regular-season game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks. Tickets for the Jan. 17 game at the O2 Arena will go on sale in the fall. International players on the rosters include Wizards' Marcin Gortat of Poland, Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia and Knicks' Frank Ntilikina, who was born in Belgium to Rwandan parents and grew up in France. It will be the NBA's ninth regular-season game in London.