NBA: Pelicans stop Rockets' winning streak despite James Harden's triple-double

Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in a 128-112 upset over the Houston Rockets on Friday night in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three of four. Jrue Holiday added 19 points despite early foul trouble.

James Harden had 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but that was not enough to prevent Houston's first loss in four games. Lou Williams added 14 points and Montrezl Harrell 13.

Cousins was sidelined by left knee and rib soreness. New Orleans is now 2-0 without Cousins and 3-7 when he's played since trading for him Feb. 19.

Pelicans rookie guard Wayne Selden scored 11 points in his third career NBA game.

Boston 98, at Brooklyn 95: Jae Crowder scored nine of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter, Avery Bradley had 16 overall as the Celtics won without All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, who has a bruised right knee. Boston moved within two games of the idle Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Brook Lopez led the Nets with 23 points and Randy Foye added 14 for Brooklyn.

at Miami 123: Minnesota 105: Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 23 off the bench and the Heat improved to 23-5 in their last 28 games. Goran Dragic scored 19 points and added 10 assists for Miami, which lost Dion Waiters to an ankle injury in the second quarter but improves to 15-1 in its last 16 games at home. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were 21 for 22 from the foul line.

at Washington 112, Chicago 107: Bradley Beal scored 24 points, John Wall dished out a career-high 20 assists to go with 14 points and the Wizards beat a Bull team playing their first game since Dwyane Wade suffered a season-ending injury. Chicago rallied from 19 points down and had a chance to tie the score, but Jimmy Butler missed a three-pointer with 3.9 seconds left. Butler finished with 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Washington's Jason Smith, starting in place of Markieff Morris who was a late scratch due to illness, tied his season high with 17 points.

at Philadelphia 116, Dallas 74: Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points while Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in the third quarter to help the 76ers snap an eight-game losing streak to the Mavericks. Richaun Holmes added 17 points for the Philadelphia, which spoiled Nerlens Noel's return to the city. Noel had nine points and five rebounds in his first game against his former team since being traded on Feb. 23. Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 14 points.

Toronto 87, at Detroit 75: Serge Ibaka had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Raptors outscored the Pistons, 27-9, in the fourth quarter. Detroit missed its final 10 shots of the game. DeMar DeRozan added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which won for the second time in five games. Reggie Jackson had 20 points for Detroit, which lost its third in a row. Andre Drummond had 22 points, but only had eight before fouling out in the fourth quarter.