NBA roundup: Cavaliers top Kings for 13th straight win

The play is called “Chicago,” named after a game-winning shot LeBron James made in the playoffs to beat the Bulls. It worked like a charm again in Cleveland.

James made a three-pointer with 15 seconds left and finished with 32 points as the Cavaliers tied a franchise record with their 13th straight win, 101-95 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

James also had 11 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Cavaliers rally from a 14-point deficit in the third. Cleveland, which also won 13 straight in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, will try to break the team record Friday at Indiana.

at Orlando 110, Atlanta 106 (OT): The Magic weren’t in the mood to celebrate their overtime win. Evan Fournier, the team's second-leading scorer, crashed down on his right ankle on the first possession of overtime and had to leave the game. X-rays were negative, but he will be reevaluated Thursday.

Golden State 101, at Charlotte 87: Kevin Durant had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors, who won without injured standouts Stephen Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shouder). It was Durant’s first triple-double of the season and his second since joining the Warriors.

at San Antonio 117, Miami 105: The Spurs shot 52.9% from the field and had seven players score in double figures in their eighth straight win over the Heat. With Kawhi Leonard's return from an injury looming, LaMarcus Aldridge (18 points) led the Spurs in scoring for the 20th time in 25 games.

at New York 99, Memphis 88: Courtney Lee scored 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 in his return to the Knicks lineup. Lee fell just shy of his season high and was the catalyst in a big run to open the second half that largely determined the game.

at Boston 97, Dallas 90: Kyrie Irving had 23 points and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the short-handed Celtics remained perfect against the Western Conference.

at Indiana 98, Chicago 96: Victor Oladipo scored 27 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 31.1 seconds left for the Pacers.

at New Orleans 123, Denver 114: DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points for the Pelicans, who won for the second time in three games without Anthony Davis.

at Milwaukee 104, Detroit 100: The Bucks opened the fourth with a 14-1 run and held on for the win.

Minnesota 113, at Clippers 107