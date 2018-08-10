NBA releases 2018-19 schedule: LeBron James is back in Cleveland on Nov. 21; Clippers open on Oct. 17

LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland with his new Lakers teammates on Nov. 21 in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Lakers fans already knew their team would be opening the season in a nationally televised game at Portland on Oct. 18, but Clippers fans learned Friday that their team will begin regular-season play on Oct. 17 against Denver.
The NBA released the full 2018-19 schedule at 1 p.m. PDT, two days after the league announced its national TV schedule for the first week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The NBA season opens on Oct. 16 with Philadelphia playing at Boston and Oklahoma City traveling to Oakland to face Golden State.
The Lakers, who play 10 home games and 10 road games among their first 20, close the season on April 9 by hosting Portland. They will play on national TV at least 35 times during the regular season and a dozen on NBA TV.
Their toughest travel dates will be from Dec. 18-27 when they play eight of 11 on the road and Feb. 2-25 when they play eight of nine away from Staples Center, which will host the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. The Lakers will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, right at the league average of 13.3.
The Clippers play their first three games at home, following the Denver opener with games against Oklahoma City on Oct. 19 and Houston on Oct. 21. They play six consecutive road games from Feb. 2-11 and eight of nine away from Staples Center during the Grammys stretch.
The Clippers will play on national TV four times, all before the new year. They have 14 sets of back-to-back games.