Milwaukee Bucks’ free-flowing style is tailor-made for rising star Giannis Antetokounmpo

“The great thing about Giannis is that he’s like a sponge. He’s someone who is on a constant quest to learn and grow and get better,” Budenholzer said. “I think sometimes it’s overstated, but it’s different for him, a different way of playing. It’s learning different spots to attack, a different pace. I told him how I thought it could be great. It could be great for him, but it would help him raise the guys around him and making everyone surrounding him even better. In theory, it lifts everyone up.