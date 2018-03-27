UCLA's Thomas Welsh and USC's Jordan McLaughlin to play in Reese's College All-Star basketball game

UCLA's Thomas Welsh and USC's Jordan McLaughlin are among 20 college seniors who have been selected to compete in the Reese's Division I All-Star basketball game at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio as part of the Final Four weekend festivities.
While Welsh and Colorado's George King will compete for the East All-Star Team, McLaughlin will play for the West.
Welsh averaged 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season, recording UCLA's highest single-season rebounding average since David Greenwood snatched 11.4 rebounds per game in 1977-78.
McLaughlin averaged 12.8 points and 7.8 assists per game last season.
Other UCLA players to have participated in the Reese's game included Bryce Drew (2017) and Larry Drew II (2013).