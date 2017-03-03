Watch Thunder forward Taj Gibson make a one-handed Hail Mary basket

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for forward Taj Gibson, they probably didn’t know he had an arm like Aaron Rodgers.

Tied at 57 in the waning seconds before halftime Thursday night with Portland trying to get the last shot, Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard threw a long inbound pass downcourt, only to be intercepted by Gibson, who immediately sank a spectacular, one-handed Hail Mary touchdown basket from 60 feet.

The former USC standout has been watching Sam Darnold game tape.

Despite the spectacular basket, the Thunder ended up losing to the Trail Blazers, 114-109.

And, as a bonus, a fan at the same game made a halfcourt basket at halftime to win a car moments after Gibson’s basket, which only counted for three points.

