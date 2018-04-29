Ultra-competitive Russell Westbrook puts up astounding numbers, but Thunder's future is up in the air

"He plays with an anger that can come and go, but I think the difference later in his career is he's been able to control it more and use it just as motivation," said Nick Collison, who has been with the organization throughout Westbrook's career. "… He sees the guy in front of him and wants to kill that guy. That's on the 65th game in February, March, in a game that sometimes it's hard to get up for, he's able to find a way to get up for that game and motivate himself."