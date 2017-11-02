UCLA vs. Utah Utes: How they match up

UCLA (4-4, 2-3) at Utah (4-4, 1-4)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. PT, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, TV: FS1. Radio: 570.

Marquee matchup

UCLA’s quarterback vs. Utah’s secondary. Will it be Josh Rosen starting at quarterback for the Bruins? Or will it be Devon Modster? Rosen suffered unspecified injuries last week against Washington that knocked him out of the game midway through the third quarter. Modster, a redshirt freshman, looked increasingly capable as a replacement the longer he stayed in the game, leading the Bruins on a long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Whoever plays quarterback for UCLA will face a pass defense that has allowed only 199.1 yards per game, ranking No. 39 in the nation.

Getting offensive

UCLA (475.4 ypg/36.4 ppg): The uncertainty at quarterback for the Bruins places a larger onus on a running game that headed backward last week against Washington, gaining 62 yards and 2.2 yards per carry. A change in approach might help. Tailback Soso Jamabo said the Bruins needed to “out-physical, out-play, out-will, out-everything” the Utes.

Utah (404.8 ypg/27.1 ppg): The Utes’ offense has sputtered in back-to-back games, averaging 15 points in losses to Arizona State and Oregon. Utah ran for only 91 yards last week during a 41-20 setback against Oregon in which Utes receiver Darren Carrington II told reporters one of the team’s problems was “lack of caring.”

Getting defensive

UCLA (487.5 ypg/37.6 ppg): Eight games into the season, the Bruins are still focused on tackling. It’s an ongoing problem the team has been unable to resolve while working in a host of newcomers along the defensive line and at linebacker. “It’s a young group of guys we’re playing with,” UCLA defensive coordinator Tom Bradley said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just what it is. But we’ll get better.”

Utah (357.9 ypg/23.9 ppg): A team known for a stout run defense that led the Pac-12 in each of the last two seasons has endured some epic struggles in 2017, giving up an average of 224 yards rushing per game during conference play.

Something special

UCLA is trying to shore up its kickoff coverage after giving up two long returns last week against Washington, including one that went for 82 yards. … Utah leads the nation with 19 field goals and in punt return defense. Opponents lose an average of a yard per return.

Of note

The road team has won the last four games in this series, with UCLA prevailing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2013 and 2015. … Utah has lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2013, when it dropped five in a row.

Local ties

UCLA right tackle Andre James, a native of Herriman, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, will play in front of his father Marcus for the first time in about a year. Marcus recently completed chemotherapy treatments for testicular cancer. … Utah has 31 Californians on its roster, including star defensive end Kylie Fitts, a native of San Bernardino.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch