Want the shoes worn by Stephen Curry against the Wizards? Here's how

Want the shoes that Stephen Curry wore during the Golden State Warriors - Washington Wizards game on Wednesday night? They can be yours if you’re the highest bidder.

Curry posted a video on Instagram before tipoff describing his inspiration for wearing the shoes and showing them off. The money raised in the auction will go to My Brother’s Keepers Alliance.

President Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in February 2014 to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color.

The shoes are black and white with the MBK Alliance lettering and logo on the side with text along the vamp and toe cap. Curry will autograph the shoes.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's shoes are adorned with messages during the first half of the team's game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Nick Wass / Associated Press

Curry says the effort “was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity” in support of “young men and boys of color in their pursuit of achievement and higher success in life.”

It’s not the first time that Curry has auctioned shoes he wore on the court. In December 2016, he auctioned off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire. The shoes raised over $45,000 combined for the Oakland Fire Relief fund.

The Warriors beat the Wizards, 109-101.

