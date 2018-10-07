Advertisement

What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 5

Chuck Schilken
By
Oct 07, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Baltimore: Ravens opponents have converted on third down only 27.8% of the time and have yet to find success in three attempts on fourth down.

Buffalo: Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has rushed for 85 yards in 21 carries this season. He rushed for more yards than that in six individual games last year.

Cincinnati: Third-year receiver Tyler Boyd leads the Bengals with 26 catches for 349 yards. His 11 catches last week and 132 yards a week earlier are career highs.

CHARGERS: Derwin James has three sacks and one pick through the first four games. He’s the first player to post such stats since the Jets’ Kerry Rhodes in 2006.

Cleveland: Rookie Nick Chubb carried only three times against Oakland last week but finished with 105 yards, including touchdown runs of 63 and 41 yards.

Denver: The Broncos are the only team with two running backs, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with 200-plus yards rushing and at least one touchdown each.

Houston: DeAndre Hopkins is the league’s fifth-ranked receiver, with 443 yards. He had season highs last week against the Colts with 10 catches for 169 yards.

Indianapolis: Andrew Luck has 121 pass attempts over his last two games, the second-most in a two-game stretch and an NFL record for a five-day span.

Jacksonville: The Jaguars’ defense has allowed only four touchdowns this season, fewest in the NFL. It faces Kansas City, which has a league-high 19 TDs.

Kansas City: Andy Reid reportedly can do a spot-on imitation of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ unusual voice, which the Chiefs coach describes as “froggish.”

Miami: The Dolphins are an enigma. They’re 3-1 but have been outgained by 435 yards and out- scored 90-82. Their No. 26-ranked defense has a league-best nine picks.

New England: Tom Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 71 receivers, an NFL record he set when he connected with Josh Gordon on Thursday night.

N.Y. Jets: Sam Darnold’s five picks are the fifth-most in the NFL. But the rookie quarterback didn’t throw any interceptions in a game for the first time last week.

Oakland: Marshawn Lynch had his first 100-yard game of the season last week, rushing for 130 vs. Cleveland. He’s No. 4 in the league, with 300 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh: Six-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown is averaging 9.4 yards per reception. He’s never finished a season averaging fewer than 10 yards a catch.

Tennessee: The Titans have won three straight each by three points for the second time. They have won nine of their last 10 games decided by three points or less.

