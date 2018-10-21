Advertisement

What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 7

Chuck Schilken
By
Oct 21, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers delivers a pass against the Cleveland Browns. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Baltimore: The Ravens’ top-ranked defense (270.8 yards and 12.8 points a game) faces a Saints offense that nets 424 yards (No. 3) and 36 points (No. 1) a game.

Buffalo: Veteran QB Derek Anderson, signed this month, gets only his fifth start since 2010 this week. He completed two passes for 17 yards last season.

Cincinnati: The NFL fined linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati's loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

CHARGERS: Philip Rivers, whose 115.1 passer rating is the best in the AFC, has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games against Tennessee.

Cleveland: Coming off the worst game of his young career, Baker Mayfield faces a Tampa Bay defense that allows a league-high 355.6 yards passing a game.

Denver: Todd Davis (20 yards) and Chris Harris Jr. (53 yards) each returned an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter Thursday against Arizona.

Houston: DeAndre Hopkins will break his own franchise record of 776 yards in the first seven games if he gets 120 this week, a mark he has topped twice this season.

Indianapolis: The 1-5 Colts will be trying for the fifth time for win No. 300 since moving from Baltimore in 1984. They have lost five of their last six games at home.

Jacksonville: Coach Doug Marrone held training camp-like practices to emphasize fundamentals after the Jaguars were outscored 70-21 in last two games.

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes did not have a pass intercepted during the first month of the season. Since, he has the same number of touchdowns as picks (four).

Miami: Frank Gore is averaging 4.9 yards a carry, his highest since 2009. A week after his 46th 100-yard game, he faces Detroit’s 30th-ranked run defense.

New England: Tom Brady has never lost in four attempts against the Bears. He’s also 4-0 against the Cowboys, Vikings and Buccaneers, and 5-0 vs. the Falcons.

N.Y. Jets: Jason Myers set a team record with seven field goals last week. His 24 total points were No. 2 in NFL history for a player without a TD (Rob Bironis, 26 in 2007).

Oakland: Coach Jon Gruden shot down the notion that his 1-5 team is looking toward next year’s draft: “We are not getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning to tank it.”

Pittsburgh: The defense gave up an average of 420.5 yards and 29 points the first four games. Those numbers have dropped to 299.5 and 19 over the last two weeks.

Tennessee: Marcus Mariota threw for 313 yards the last time he played the Chargers but has passed for more than 130 yards only once in five games this season.

