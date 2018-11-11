What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 10

Baltimore: In danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, coach John Harbaugh is facing job-security questions. “I’m not surprised or insulted,” he said.
Buffalo: Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley, just signed on Oct. 30, will start over Nathan Peterman after Josh Allen was ruled out. It will be Barkley’s first start in two years.
Cincinnati: The Bengals look to avoid becoming the first team to allow 500 yards three games in a row. They play New Orleans, which had 487 vs. the Rams last week.
CHARGERS: Coach Anthony Lynn’s team has 14 sacks over its last four games and plays the Raiders, who have given up that many sacks over their last three games.
Cleveland: Baker Mayfield leads rookie QBs in average yards per game (252.6), completions (159), pass attempts (265) and completion percentage (60).
Denver: The Broncos are 3-6 for the second season in a row. But, John Elway said, “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year,” when they finished 5-11.
Houston: Deshaun Watson has 36 career touchdown passes, joining Kurt Warner and Dan Marino as the only players with 35 or more in their first 16 games.
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck has attempted 154 pass attempts since the last time he was sacked, vs. New England on Oct. 4. That’s the longest such stretch of his career.
Jacksonville: The Jaguars are the only team that hasn’t missed a field goal attempt this season. Kicker Josh Lambo is 12 for 12 after making four in his last game.
Kansas City: If he passes for 300 yards this week against Arizona, Patrick Mahomes will be the only NFL quarterback to do so in nine straight games during a single season.
Miami: Receiver Kenny Stills — whose father, Ken Stills, spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Packers — will play at Lambeau Field for the first time.
New England: This week’s game will be the 300th of Tom Brady’s career. Brett Favre is the only other quarterback to reach that milestone. He played in 326 games.
New York Jets: Josh McCown will start at quarterback this week, but coach Todd Bowles said rookie Sam Darnold (foot) will get his job back once healthy.
Oakland: A nightmare season continues for coach Jon Gruden, who suffered the most lopsided loss of his career (31 points) last week, against San Francisco.
Pittsburgh: Holdout Le’Veon Bell, who had the franchise tag put on him before the season, has until Tuesday to sign the contract if he wants to play this season.
Tennessee: Malcolm Butler faces the Patriots, who sat him for Super Bowl LII. He has given up the most TD passes (seven) and receiving yards (618) by a corner.