AFC East preview: Jets' Sam Darnold and Bills' Josh Allen could be ready to start as rookies

“There is always a lot to improve on,” Darnold told reporters recently. “One thing that we always talk about is just getting in and out of the huddle, being able to call the play, have a clean huddle and hopefully get out there with 15 or 20 seconds left; that is the key every time. If I can do that ... really be able to see the defense a lot clearer. In terms of playing, just continue to do what I’ve been doing and going over my reads and evolving as a quarterback.”