On media: First all-female NFL broadcasting team uses storytelling to avoid jargon

Fox, with the National League side of the playoffs this year, has yet to assign the Joe Davis-John Smoltz broadcast team. If the network goes by past performance, the series it believes will garner the greatest ratings will get Davis-Smoltz — meaning things may not sort out until it’s determined whether the Chicago Cubs advance past the wild-card game. Kenny Albert, A.J. Pierzynski and David Cone are expected to be the second Fox team, with reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal to be assigned.