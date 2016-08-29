Chargers finally sign top draft pick Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft this year, signed with the San Diego Chargers on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

The deal is fully guaranteed for four years and $25.8 million, with a $17 million signing bonus, NFL.com is reporting.

Last week, the Chargers took their contract dispute with Bosa public, saying in a statement they would pull their “best offer” off the table since the rookie defensive end has missed too much time during training camp and preseason to be effective all 16 games this season.

It may be no coincidence that the deal came the day after the Chargers’ poor defensive performance during a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.