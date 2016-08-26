Jerry Jones isn't happy with Ezekiel Elliott after pot shop video appears online

Dallas rookie Ezekiel Elliott had an impressive first outing Thursday night against Seattle, rushing for 48 yards on seven carries and knocking Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor backward during a 13-yard run.

But the running back drafted No. 4 overall by the Cowboys seemed to be in team owner Jerry Jones’ doghouse following the 27-17 preseason loss for reasons that had nothing to do with football.

TMZ posted a video of someone they said was Elliott browsing (but not buying) at Herban Legends, a marijuana dispensary near Seattle, just hours before the game. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Jones chose his words very carefully when asked about the video.

“It is, in a way, part of the learning process,” Jones said. “But it’s not good. It’s just not good. It’s just not good.”

Marijuana is legal in Washington but is banned by the NFL. The Cowboys will start the season with three players suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

In addition, Elliott is under investigation by the Columbus, Ohio, attorney’s office for a domestic abuse allegation that he denies.

Jones realizes that even though Elliott didn’t break any rules on Thursday, the young player needs to be aware that everything he does adds to the public’s perception of him.

“Again, that’s a part of just really getting the big picture here,” Jones said. “No matter if you played at whatever level, there is a picture here of interest. So again, I’m aware of it. I heard the report, and I would know how he is. And he needs to look at that.”