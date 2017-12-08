Sam Farmer's NFL Week 14 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); season 126-66 (.656). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 11-5 (.688); season 93-89-10 (.511).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-9) at BUFFALO BILLS (6-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.

LeSean McCoy has been running the ball well lately, and the Bills might be getting Kelvin Benjamin back. If Tyrod Taylor is ready to go, lean toward home team. But if it’s Nathan Peterman.

Bills 21, Colts 17

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (8-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Tough stretch for the Vikings, who had to play at Atlanta last Sunday. Case Keenum has been making plays, and that Minnesota defense is legit. Cam Newton is too inconsistent.

OAKLAND RAIDERS (6-6) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (6-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Chiefs by 4. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Chiefs are in a tailspin and it’s odd to think of them losing consecutive home games, especially with the way the season started. They are capable of holding serve in this one.

Chiefs 23, Raiders 21

CHICAGO BEARS (3-9) at CINNCINATTI BENGALS (5-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

The Bengals have more talent than Chicago, and the Bears aren’t going to run all over Cincinnati. That said, the Bengals have to bounce back after a dispiriting loss at home to the Steelers.

Bengals 27, Bears 20

GREEN BAY PACKER (6-6) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-12)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Browns are trying to hang tough, and Josh Gordon looked really good last week. But Brett Hundley is doing a good job keeping the quarterback job warm for Aaron Rodgers.

Packers 27, Browns 21

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-10) at HOUSTON TEXANS (4-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Texans by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Texans can stop the run, and that puts everything on Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s capable of directing the 49ers, but he doesn’t have any targets. Hard to bank on Tom Savage, but…

Texans 23, 49ers 17

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Cowboys by 3 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Who knows how the Giants are going to perform after all this upheaval. Alfred Morris is running the ball pretty well for Dallas, and that takes the heat off Dak Prescott.

Cowboys 24, Giants 20

DETRIOT LIONS (6-6) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.

Matthew Stafford has played through injuries before, and he still directs an offense with some explosiveness. The Buccaneers have all sorts of issues, especially on defense.

Lions 27, Buccaneers 23

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-4) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Titans by 3. O/U: 44.

The Cardinals are hobbled, but if they can put the same team they put on the field against Jacksonville, they can compete. Don’t rule out Blaine Gabbert having a big game in this one.