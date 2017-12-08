Sam Farmer's NFL Week 14 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); season 126-66 (.656). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 11-5 (.688); season 93-89-10 (.511).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-9) at BUFFALO BILLS (6-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
LeSean McCoy has been running the ball well lately, and the Bills might be getting Kelvin Benjamin back. If Tyrod Taylor is ready to go, lean toward home team. But if it’s Nathan Peterman.
Bills 21, Colts 17
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (8-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
Tough stretch for the Vikings, who had to play at Atlanta last Sunday. Case Keenum has been making plays, and that Minnesota defense is legit. Cam Newton is too inconsistent.
OAKLAND RAIDERS (6-6) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (6-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Chiefs by 4. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Chiefs are in a tailspin and it’s odd to think of them losing consecutive home games, especially with the way the season started. They are capable of holding serve in this one.
Chiefs 23, Raiders 21
CHICAGO BEARS (3-9) at CINNCINATTI BENGALS (5-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.
The Bengals have more talent than Chicago, and the Bears aren’t going to run all over Cincinnati. That said, the Bengals have to bounce back after a dispiriting loss at home to the Steelers.
Bengals 27, Bears 20
GREEN BAY PACKER (6-6) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-12)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Browns are trying to hang tough, and Josh Gordon looked really good last week. But Brett Hundley is doing a good job keeping the quarterback job warm for Aaron Rodgers.
Packers 27, Browns 21
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-10) at HOUSTON TEXANS (4-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Texans by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Texans can stop the run, and that puts everything on Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s capable of directing the 49ers, but he doesn’t have any targets. Hard to bank on Tom Savage, but…
Texans 23, 49ers 17
DALLAS COWBOYS (6-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Cowboys by 3 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
Who knows how the Giants are going to perform after all this upheaval. Alfred Morris is running the ball pretty well for Dallas, and that takes the heat off Dak Prescott.
Cowboys 24, Giants 20
DETRIOT LIONS (6-6) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
Matthew Stafford has played through injuries before, and he still directs an offense with some explosiveness. The Buccaneers have all sorts of issues, especially on defense.
Lions 27, Buccaneers 23
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-4) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (5-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Titans by 3. O/U: 44.
The Cardinals are hobbled, but if they can put the same team they put on the field against Jacksonville, they can compete. Don’t rule out Blaine Gabbert having a big game in this one.
Cardinals 24, Titans 23
NEW YORK JETS (5-7) at DENVER BRONCOS (3-9)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Jets by 1. O/U: 42.
The Broncos are reeling, and they can’t even fall back on their defense anymore. The Jets are better than a lot of people think, and showed last week they can put some points on the board.
Jets 27, Broncos 17
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (5-7) at CHARGERS (6-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Chargers by 6. O/U: 46.
The Chargers have gathered momentum, and their pass rushers can take advantage of that patchwork offensive line. Philip Rivers should pick up another win on this peculiar home field.
Chargers 31, Redskins 20
PHILADEPHIA EAGLES (10-2) at RAMS (9-3)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Rams by 2. O/U: 48.
It doesn’t help the Rams that Philadelphia lost at Seattle. The Eagles are bound to regroup. Jared Goff has struggled against really good defenses, and the Eagles can bring the heat up front.
Eagles 27, Rams 23
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-4) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-4)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Jaguars by 2 1/2. O/U: 40.
The Seahawks could have a letdown after playing big at home against the Eagles. Now, they have to travel all the way across the country, and Jacksonville is ready for a slugfest.
Jaguars 23, Seahawks 20
BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-2)
Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 43 1/2.
Yet again, the Steelers are in prime time, and they know how to win those games. They’re diminished by injuries and a suspension, and losing cornerback Jimmy Smith hurts Baltimore.
Steelers 24, Ravens 20
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Patriots by 10 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.
Patriots are playing better on defense, and everyone knows what their offense can do. Dolphins are up and down, but they gave up 35 to New England two weeks ago.
Patriots 34, Dolphins 20