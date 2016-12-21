Jaguars fire coach Gus Bradley, then have him fly with the team back to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight back from Houston on Sunday could have been a bit awkward.

That’s because the team fired coach Gus Bradley as the players were leaving the locker room following the team’s 21-20 loss to the Texans — but still had him fly home on the team's charter flight.

“That sucked,” defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks said. “I don’t think that was the right way to do it, that he had to ride the plane back home that way. That isn’t my call. They made the move.”

And that was after not making any kind of announcement to the players about the firing.

“We’re sitting on the bus waiting to go to the airport and then things start popping up on social media,” linebacker Paul Posluszny said. “That’s how we found out. So, it was very surprising.”

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson said: “It sucked when we found out on the buses on social media. We had a lot of questions too. ‘Who’s up next? What’s going to happen?’”

But Bradley tried to make the most of his final couple of hours with the players, walking up and down the plane’s aisle to say goodbye, according to the Florida Times-Union.

“Gus was very cordial about it,” Marks said. “He spoke with everybody and came through the plane shaking hands. Gus has always been a great person in that aspect.”

Posluszny said: “It’s a tough situation. You love the guy and you know this is it. We’re going home for the last time with him and we’re not going to have him in the building again. So, it’s tough. I’ll have to find a way to talk with him more. It was brief.”

Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns said he didn’t get a chance to talk to Bradley on the flight, but he intends to at some point.

“I was asleep and I haven’t talked with him yet,” Hurns said. “I’m sure I’ll talk to him. We had a great relationship off the field.”

Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption J.J. Redick discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Breaking down the Rams' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Becoming a trapeze artist is hard Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Caption Rams fans given hope for future as team fires Coach Jeff Fisher The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles. The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii