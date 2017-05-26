ESPN hires Chip Kelly as studio football analyst

Former college and NFL coach Chip Kelly has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to talk about both as a studio analyst.

Kelly, most recently coach of the San Francisco 49ers, will predominantly work college football pregames, halftimes and studio wraps during fall Saturdays on ESPN2. He will also appear on SportsCenter on Fridays and Sundays, offering insights on college and NFL games.

“Chip is one of the most innovative football minds of our generation,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “As a coach, he saw the game from a unique perspective, never afraid to take an unconventional approach. We want him to bring that mentality to our college football coverage each week, offering fans a varying viewpoint outside of the conventional thought process.”

Said Kelly: “Once I decided to make the move to TV, my familiarity with ESPN, combined with their high-quality production and vital role in college football, it was easily the best network suited for me.”

Kelly was 46-7 as head coach at University of Oregon from 2009 to 2012, including victories in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. He spent the last four seasons in the NFL, three of those in Philadelphia.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer