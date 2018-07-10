Bills running back LeSean McCoy says abuse allegations are 'completely false'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy denied accusations Tuesday of domestic abuse and drug abuse that appeared in an Instagram post earlier that day.
“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”
The Instagram post (warning: image is bloody and graphic) features a graphic photo of a woman who appears to be in a hospital bed with a bruised and bloodied face and accuses McCoy of being responsible for the injuries.
It was posted by someone who claims to be the best friend of the woman in the photo, but the sourcing could not be independently verified. The post also alleges that McCoy had to be stopped from “VICIOUSLY beating” his son, physically abused his dog and used “ILLEGAL steroids and needles.”
The Bills and NFL have yet to respond to the allegations against McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who won the league’s rushing title in 2013 and led the NFL in touchdowns in 2011. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-14 and has spent the last three seasons with the Bills.