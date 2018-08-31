NFC West preview: Bradford can sling with the best of them and will for Arizona — if he’s not hurt

Problem is, Bradford is seldom healthy. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the St. Louis Rams in 2010 despite coming off shoulder surgery that cut short his junior season at Oklahoma. In his second year in the NFL, he missed five games with a high ankle sprain. Two years later, his season ended in Week 7 with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. The next year, another season-ending injury to the same ACL in the preseason. Last year he wasn’t healthy after Week 1 because of accumulated damage to that oft-repaired knee, and speculation circulated that it might be a career-ending situation.