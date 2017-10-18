NFL will hold 2018 draft at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys

The NFL decided Wednesday that its 2018 draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It will mark the first time the draft has been held inside a stadium, although the place will be set up as an indoor-outdoor venue with the roof and giant doors open.

The draft takes place April 26-28.

Philadelphia played host to last year’s draft on the steps of the city’s art museum, and the crowd there vigorously booed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The reaction could be even more vehement in Texas, in light of Goodell’s on-again, off-again suspension of star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

