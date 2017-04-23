NFL draft preview: What to expect when AFC and NFC South teams make their picks

The NFL draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Chicago. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division.

Today, in the second of four daily parts, the South divisions:

AFC South

Although the Texans like Tom Savage, Houston is on the lookout for a quarterback, especially with Tony Romo deciding to hang it up and enter the broadcast booth (as opposed to the Houston huddle). Texans coach Bill O’Brien likes Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes. Houston hasn’t taken a quarterback earlier than the third round since No. 1 pick David Carr in 2002.

Indianapolis is painfully light on pass rushers, especially with Robert Mathis retiring after 14 seasons. This could be a spot for UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley or Tennessee’s Derek Barnett. The Colts have consistently struggled to protect quarterback Andrew Luck, so No. 15 could also be a spot for a left tackle such as Utah’s Garett Bolles.

Jacksonville used its first five picks on defensive players last year, and the Jaguars aren’t done on that side of the ball. They could use a pass rusher, and there are plenty of them in this class. With Tom Coughlin running the show, he’ll be looking for big men on the offensive and defensive fronts, and avoiding players with character questions.

Thanks to the trade for the Jared Goff pick, Tennessee has two selections in the first round: Nos. 5 and 18. They have a new general manager in Jon Robinson, and he’s aggressive, making five trades in his first year on the job. He’s made it clear the club is open for business, so don’t be surprised if the Titans trade for player(s) or more picks.

NFC South

Atlanta saw tremendous growth in Vic Beasley, partly under the tutelage of the seasoned Dwight Freeney. Now, it’s time for the NFC champions to add a bookend pass rusher. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Falcons go that direction with the 31st pick. They could also address their need for a right guard, perhaps by converting a big, young tackle.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera is determined to turn down the heat on quarterback Cam Newton, who absorbed lots of big hits last season. That means getting a running back who can shoulder some of the offensive load. Do the Panthers go with 240-pound Leonard Fournette, or do they draft a Swiss Army Knife type such as Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey?

New Orleans has two picks in the first round, so this might be the year they select a quarterback who can learn at the elbow of Drew Brees. Defense is a big area of need for the Saints — it always seems to be — and the team might look for some offensive speed to replace receiver Brandin Cooks. Coach Sean Payton says getting a pass rusher is “a must.”

Tampa Bay is looking for a running back, with the oft-injured Doug Martin suspended for the first three weeks of the season and being generally unreliable. The team could use help on the other side of the ball, too, in the form of a safety, a defensive end, and a cornerback. Running back Dalvin Cook could fill the bill at the No. 19 spot.

