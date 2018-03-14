NFL free agency: Nate Solder agrees to a deal with New York Giants; Carlos Hyde expected to sign with Browns

With the NFL free agency period starting at 1 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, here is some of the latest news from around the league.
— The New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder, according to a person familiar with the deal.
NFL Network reported the Giants will give the former New England Patriots left tackle a four-year, $62-million deal.
The 29-year-old Solder was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency. He will be the NFL's highest-paid lineman.
— A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde.
NFL Network reported the Browns will give Hyde a three-year, $15-million deal.
The 27-year-old Hyde, who played at Ohio State, spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He has rushed for 2,729 yards, averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored 21 touchdowns.
Hyde will offset the probable loss of Isaiah Crowell, who is expected to sign with the New York Jets.
The Browns also are exploring a long-term contract with running back Duke Johnson, their best offensive player last season.
— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market.
The Titans announced the deal Wednesday, hours before the league's new year begins.
General manager Jon Robinson claimed Kline off waivers from New England in September 2016. Kline has started 30 games at right guard for Tennessee on a line that allowed the third-fewest sacks (63) and blocked for the third-most rushing yards (4,020) in the NFL.
— The Philadelphia Eagles and linebacker Nigel Bradham have agreed on a five-year contract.
The deal announced Wednesday is reportedly worth $40 million. Bradham was a key member on defense for the Super Bowl champions.
He became the quarterback on defense after Jordan Hicks was injured and finished third on Philadelphia's defense with 85 tackles. He added one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble returned for a touchdown.
UPDATES:
9:30 a.m.: This article was updated with news about Nate Solder.
This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.