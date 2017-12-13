Jerry Jones got a chance to air his grievances Wednesday, but Roger Goodell is staying on as NFL commissioner for one final contract.

Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, wanted to pump the brakes on the contract extension in the wake of Goodell imposing a six-game suspension on star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for alleged domestic violence. Jones, along with the other 31 owners, had signed off in May on the compensation committee working on a new deal for Goodell.

Goodell’s five-year extension, which was signed last week, is 90% performance-based, money that figures to dwarf his annual base salary of $4 million. The deal could be worth as much as $200 million in total value, approximately the same amount Goodell has made since becoming commissioner in 2006.

“We accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish,” said Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, chairman of the compensation committee. “We went through the commissioner’s contract again. Most importantly, we went through the process, a reminder to all the owners of all the communication that we’ve had.”

This is intended to be the final contract for Goodell, 58, who will have served 18 years in the job — one year longer than predecessor Paul Tagliabue.

“The commissioner has made clear that he views this as his last contract and will allow him to deal with some of the important issues that he knows are on the horizon — the CBA, our network partner contracts,” league spokesman Joe Lockhart said.

In other circumstances, the extension of Goodell might have happened with little fanfare. But Jones made it an issue after the Elliott suspension, attracting the ire of other owners, including a letter from the compensation committee accusing him of conduct detrimental to the league.

These annual meetings, held on Jones’ home turf at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Colinas, Texas, gave him an opportunity to speak his mind to fellow owners behind closed doors. The league is intensely interested in presenting a united front, however, so it was Blank who spoke to reporters on behalf of membership.

“There was a general strong feeling in the room that we need to bond together, be together as a team both on the field and off the field as a group of owners in dealing with the issues and opportunities that the league has,” Blank said.

Perhaps anticipating the suggestion that the NFL ramrodded through the extension, Blank mentioned several times that owners were apprised of the contract situation at every meeting this year, and that the six members of the compensation committee divvied up the list of owners and kept each up to speed on negotiations in multiple one-on-one phone calls.

“We went to great lengths to make sure this process was transparent,” he said. “That’s unheard of in the 35 years going back to 1982.”

The league will make some procedural changes that cycle more owners through the spots on the compensation committee, and give a large number of them a voice in how Goodell’s bonuses are awarded. Those could be considered small victories for Jones, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to halt the contract train.

While conceding that owners “were not necessarily connected totally on how this process should have been handled,” Blank praised Jones.

“Jerry, he loves the league, he loves the Cowboys,” he said. “He’s very passionate about issues that he cares deeply about, which is great. It’s important to have different voices in the room. … We’re all committed to being connected.”

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer