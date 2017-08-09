Around the NFL: Devonta Freeman becomes highest-paid running back in the league

The Atlanta Falcons addressed their biggest issue coming into training camp. Devonta Freeman has a new contract.

The defending NFC champions agreed to terms Wednesday on a five-year, $41.25 million extension with Freeman, making him the highest-paid running back in the league in terms of the overall package. It includes a $15 million signing bonus and $22 million in guaranteed money.

LeSean McCoy of Buffalo Bills had been the highest-paid back with a five-year, $40 million deal signed in 2015.

Bryant update

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is a step closer to returning to the league full time.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday night that Bryant has been cleared to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

He missed the 2016 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy

Watson steals show

Deshaun Watson shined in his NFL preseason debut, completing 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards and running for a score in the Houston Texans' 27-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday night. He led Clemson to the national title in January.

Etc.

Vince Wilfork, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion in New England, returned to Gillette Stadium for a ceremony to retire as a Patriot. ... Domestic violence charges against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped because of insufficient evidence, prosecutors said.