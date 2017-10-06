NFL notes: Availability of Titans QB Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Mariota was listed Friday as questionable for the game in Miami after being limited in practice for the third consecutive day with a left hamstring injury suffered last week in a 57-14 loss at Houston.

“I've been able to get out there for a little bit, but the majority of practice I do a lot of rehab. My first and foremost goal is to get healthy, and that's what I've been working on,” Mariota said Friday.

Mariota said he needs to have some mobility in order to be able to play. The Titans (2-2) are talking about letting him take part in Saturday's walk-through. But a final decision might not be reached until 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday when the list of inactives is due.

“I think if I'm able to move around and am able to hand the ball off, and am able to drop back, then I'll definitely play,” Mariota said. “It's a tough decision. It's a decision that was made this past Sunday in Houston. It's never easy for an athlete. To that point, I'm going to do my best to get healthy, and hopefully, I'll be ready to go.”

If Mariota is unable to start, then backup Matt Cassel will start. He took the bulk of the first-team reps in practice this week after struggling last week coming off the bench. Cassel was intercepted twice with one returned for a touchdown and stripped of the ball when sacked. Brandon Weeden, signed Tuesday as insurance, would be the backup if Mariota does not play.

Both wide receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien are out again this week. Both players have missed multiple weeks with hamstring injuries of their own.

NFL fines

Baltimore linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 by the NFL for hits last weekend.

Smith was called for roughing the passer after hitting Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers. Breeland made a horsecollar tackle of Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter of the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs last Monday night.

Oakland punter Marquette King was docked $9,115 by the league after he threw a football at a Denver Broncos player following a failed fake punt. He was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jacksonville linebacker Paul Posluszny was fined $9,115 for taunting Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue after Donahue got hurt during a punt when he hit the Jaguars veteran. Philadelphia's Vinny Curry and Indianapolis' Jonathan Hankins were also fined $9,115 — both for unnecessary roughness.

Etc.

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is listed as doubtful to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of broken ribs. Montgomery got hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears. He appeared to be wearing a flak jacket under his jersey while practicing on a limited basis this week. Backup running back Jamaal Williams, who hurt his knee in the Bears game, was dropped from the injury report on Friday and should be available against Dallas. … New York Jets running back Matt Forte (turf toe) and defensive lineman Kony Ealy (shoulder) will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of injuries. Bilal Powell is expected to get the start a week after he rushed for a career-high 163 yards against Jacksonville. …

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif when they face J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans' defensive front Sunday night. Morse remains sidelined after spraining his foot last month against Philadelphia, while Duvernay-Tardif was ruled out after spraining his left knee last Monday night against Washington. … Bills coach Sean McDermott says it's uncertain whether starting cornerback E.J. Gaines (groin) will play in Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Sunday. In updating the status on other injured players, McDermott says he's “fairly confident” defensive end Shaq Lawson will return after missing one game because of a groin injury. …