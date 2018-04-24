NFL: 49ers GM says Reuben Foster’s future hinges on case

Lynch spoke publicly for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum. Foster, 24, also was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after officers found a Sig Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in his home. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison.