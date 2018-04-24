NFL: 49ers GM says Reuben Foster’s future hinges on case

General manager John Lynch said the San Francisco 49ers will be patient as linebacker Reuben Foster deals with domestic violence charges but stressed "if these charges are proven true, if Reuben indeed hit this young lady, he won't be a part of our organization."
Lynch spoke publicly for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum. Foster, 24, also was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after officers found a Sig Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in his home. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison.
The 49ers have said Foster would not take part in the offseason program and he will remain away from the team until his case is resolved.
The 49ers drafted Foster 31st overall last year after questions about his health and character caused him to drop from being a possible top-10 pick. Foster delivered on the field, ranking second on the team with 72 tackles.
Foster was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession before the alleged incident in February that led to the domestic violence charges.
Police investigating Irving
The NFL and police in Frisco, Texas, are investigating a dispute between Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving and his girlfriend that turned ugly when she accused him of domestic violence to police and on social media before retracting the allegations hours later. She previously accused him of domestic abuse causing injury in November 2013 in Iowa and he was suspended indefinitely from the Iowa State team before being reinstated. The charge was dropped in January 2014.
Etc.
The Oakland Raiders signed cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles after an arrest on suspicion of DUI and gun possession. ...
Coach Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick, but it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft. ...
Receiver Willie Snead bid farewell to the New Orleans Saints and wrote on social media that he "can't wait" to join the Baltimore Ravens, who offered the restricted free agent a contract. ...
The New York Giants acquired punter Riley Dixon from the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2019. ...
Former NFL stars who officially retired Monday: Matt Forte and Devin Hester with the Chicago Bears, and Dwight Freeney with the Indianapolis Colts.
Bennie Cunningham, who starred at Clemson and won two Super Bowls as a tight end with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died of cancer at 63. …
Former North Carolina defensive tackle Dee Hardison, who went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 61.