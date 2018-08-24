NFL notes: Browns QB Tyrod Taylor not expected to miss any time

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to miss any time after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday's win over Philadelphia.
Taylor appeared to hurt himself seriously when he landed awkwardly while falling out bounds in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing hand and ran to Cleveland's sideline. He was treated in the locker room and returned to the game.
Browns coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday that Taylor won't be sidelined by the injury. The 29-year-old is expected to start the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hold down the No. 1 job until top draft pick Baker Mayfield is ready.
Taylor went on Twitter to say he was “doing well.” He left the stadium following Thursday's game before speaking to the media.
Jackson said rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is not expected to miss significant time after hurting his back.
Etc.
The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list. Kaaya did not play in Monday night's loss to Baltimore and missed practice with a back injury Thursday. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve list. The Colts have only three quarterbacks available for Saturday's game against San Francisco — starter Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker. …
New York Jets have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West. West was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday after four seasons in Kansas City. He gives the Jets seven running backs: Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire, Thomas Rawls, Trenton Cannon, George Atkinson III and West. Powell and Crowell are expected to share the bulk of carries in the regular season. …