NFL notes: Browns QB Tyrod Taylor not expected to miss any time

The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list. Kaaya did not play in Monday night's loss to Baltimore and missed practice with a back injury Thursday. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve list. The Colts have only three quarterbacks available for Saturday's game against San Francisco — starter Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker. …