It’s prove-it time for Rams QB Stetson Bennett in preseason start against Dallas

Stetson Bennett has not taken a game snap since the Rams’ final preseason game last year at Denver.

So the quarterback is looking forward to Sunday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

“I’m excited to play football again,” Bennett said.

Bennett, a two-national champion at Georgia and 2023 fourth-round draft pick, struggled in that defeat at Denver. Soon after, the Rams placed him on the NFL’s nonfootball injury/illness list and he spent the season away from the team.

Advertisement

During the spring, Bennett rejoined the Rams for offseason workouts, acknowledged that he had dealt with mental-health issues and worked his way back into a position group that includes starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Stafford and other starters will not play in preseason games, and coach Sean McVay said Friday he had not decided whether Garoppolo would play.

Regardless, Bennett is expected to get the majority of work, while McVay cedes play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Bennett has “a nice swagger and a charisma about himself that is fun to watch,” McVay said. On Sunday, McVay wants to see Bennett command the huddle, manage the offense and enjoy the opportunity.

“When I’ve seen him at his best, he’s having fun and that’s really consistent with all players,” McVay said. “So just go cut it loose, play and enjoy it.

Advertisement

“I thought we felt that in the first preseason game, a little bit last year when he was flashing and doing those kinds of things. So that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”

Bennett said “fun for me” is being prepared and executing plays.

“It’s not running around and skipping and jumping,” he said. “It’s playing quarterback — playing it well and throwing good passes and making good decisions.”

After a joint practice with the Cowboys on Thursday, McVay said he was leaning toward not playing Garoppolo, but would have a conversation with the veteran to gauge whether he wanted to play before making a decision.

Under normal circumstances — McVay does not play starters or other key players during the preseason — it would not be an issue. But Garoppolo is suspended for the first two regular-season games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. So the preseason is Garoppolo’s only opportunity to take game snaps before a Sept. 22 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m pretty open either way,” Garoppolo, who began his career with the New England Patriots, said of playing during the preseason. “I’ve been on both sides of it. With the Patriots, you kind of never knew if you were going to play or if you weren’t going to play, so I’m always ready.

Advertisement

“Whatever [McVay] decides I’ll be ready for. I think it’s good, though, to get out there and let the guys feel you in the huddle. It’s just different, that game-day feeling and the energy of being out there. You try to replicate it, but it’s just different.”

If he does not play during the preseason, Garoppolo said he would be prepared when eligible in Week 3.

“It comes back pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s more about just getting on the same page with the guys, the receivers especially, the timing, things like that. But we do so much of it out here, all those little things, they’re adding up.”

Other things to watch for Sunday: