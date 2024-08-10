It’s prove-it time for Rams QB Stetson Bennett in preseason start against Dallas

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Stetson Bennett has not taken a game snap since the Rams’ final preseason game last year at Denver.
So the quarterback is looking forward to Sunday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
“I’m excited to play football again,” Bennett said.
Bennett, a two-national champion at Georgia and 2023 fourth-round draft pick, struggled in that defeat at Denver. Soon after, the Rams placed him on the NFL’s nonfootball injury/illness list and he spent the season away from the team.
During the spring, Bennett rejoined the Rams for offseason workouts, acknowledged that he had dealt with mental-health issues and worked his way back into a position group that includes starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
In a joint practice with the Cowboys, the Rams did not commit a major error while executing mostly conservative play-calls, but the line was allowing sacks.
Stafford and other starters will not play in preseason games, and coach Sean McVay said Friday he had not decided whether Garoppolo would play.
Regardless, Bennett is expected to get the majority of work, while McVay cedes play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Bennett has “a nice swagger and a charisma about himself that is fun to watch,” McVay said. On Sunday, McVay wants to see Bennett command the huddle, manage the offense and enjoy the opportunity.
“When I’ve seen him at his best, he’s having fun and that’s really consistent with all players,” McVay said. “So just go cut it loose, play and enjoy it.
“I thought we felt that in the first preseason game, a little bit last year when he was flashing and doing those kinds of things. So that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”
Players, coaches, officials and millions of fans are going to need to keep studying in attempt to comprehend the impacts of the NFL’s new kickoff rule.
Bennett said “fun for me” is being prepared and executing plays.
“It’s not running around and skipping and jumping,” he said. “It’s playing quarterback — playing it well and throwing good passes and making good decisions.”
After a joint practice with the Cowboys on Thursday, McVay said he was leaning toward not playing Garoppolo, but would have a conversation with the veteran to gauge whether he wanted to play before making a decision.
Under normal circumstances — McVay does not play starters or other key players during the preseason — it would not be an issue. But Garoppolo is suspended for the first two regular-season games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. So the preseason is Garoppolo’s only opportunity to take game snaps before a Sept. 22 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams will briefly return to Cal Lutheran before they eventually move into their new Woodland Hills facility, which could be a challenging shuffle.
“I’m pretty open either way,” Garoppolo, who began his career with the New England Patriots, said of playing during the preseason. “I’ve been on both sides of it. With the Patriots, you kind of never knew if you were going to play or if you weren’t going to play, so I’m always ready.
“Whatever [McVay] decides I’ll be ready for. I think it’s good, though, to get out there and let the guys feel you in the huddle. It’s just different, that game-day feeling and the energy of being out there. You try to replicate it, but it’s just different.”
If he does not play during the preseason, Garoppolo said he would be prepared when eligible in Week 3.
“It comes back pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s more about just getting on the same page with the guys, the receivers especially, the timing, things like that. But we do so much of it out here, all those little things, they’re adding up.”
Other things to watch for Sunday:
Probably neither rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, the No. 19 pick in the draft, nor second-round pick Braden Fiske, a defensive tackle. The former Florida State teammates are expected to be major contributors during the season, so it seems unlikely that McVay will risk playing them.
Running back Blake Corum and safety Kamren Kinchens, who were third-round picks, also could be held out.
Defensive lineman Brennan Jackson has been sidelined recently because of what McVay described as a “soft tissue” injury, but Tyler Davis, a defensive lineman, kicker Joshua Karty, receiver Jordan Whittington and center Beaux Limmer — all sixth-round picks — are expected to play.
Offensive lineman KT Leveston, a seventh-round pick, suffered an ankle injury during a joint practice with the Chargers.
Who will run the ball? Second-year pro Zach Evans probably will get the most carries. Veterans Ronnie Rivers and Boston Scott also could play.
Any cornerbacks in the mix? Undrafted free agents Charles Woods and Josh Wallace impressed during training camp.
What about the new kickoff return? Neither the Rams nor the Cowboys — or any other NFL teams — are expected to show their regular-season strategy during preseason games, but Karty will get an opportunity to begin making fans forget the Rams’ 2023 woes on field-goal attempts and extra points.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.