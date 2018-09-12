NFL notes: Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen to start against Chargers

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen will make his first career start on Sunday against the Chargers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.
Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.
The Bills hoped to bring Allen along at a measured and methodical pace after drafting him seventh overall out of Wyoming this spring. Allen has a strong arm and ideal physical tools, but was considered a developmental project. The Bills, however, were forced into making a change after one of the worst losses in franchise history.
Aaron Rodgers gets the week to get ready
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will work with the rehab group in practice on Wednesday.
Coach Mike McCarthy says Rodgers will be given the whole week to get ready for the Packers' game on Sunday against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.
Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the fourth quarter in last week's 24-23, come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears after returning in the second half from a knee injury. He reached for the back of his left leg after a Bears lineman landed on him during a sack.
Rodgers said after the game he would undergo more tests, though he planned to play against Minnesota.
Roethlisberger hopeful elbow will be ready for Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to go Sunday against Kansas City.
The 36-year-old says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh's next-to-last offensive snap in Week 1’s ugly tie in Cleveland. Roethlisberger fumbled on the following play after getting hit by Browns linebacker Genard Avery.
Roethlisberger declined to say whether he had an MRI exam on the elbow. He was unlikely to practice on Wednesday, though that is not unusual for the 15-year veteran. Roethlisberger had a difficult day overall against the Browns, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice.
Second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs, who beat out veteran Landry Jones to serve as Roethlisberger's primary backup, will run with the first team if Roethlisberger cannot practice.