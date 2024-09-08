Advertisement
Chargers rookie Joe Alt will make NFL debut taking his blocking skills to Maxx

Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt readies to pass block.
Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt will have his hands full against Raiders pass-rushing phenom Maxx Crosby.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
The rookie. The All-Pro. It’s the matchup that Chargers first-year offensive lineman Joe Alt insists is a dream.

The first-round draft pick is expected to start at right tackle in his NFL debut on Sunday at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. ) against star defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt walks the sidelines a preseason game.
Even for a rookie, Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt looks young.
(Jerome Miron / Associated Press)

The 27-year-old Crosby is coming off a third consecutive Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro after 14½ sacks and 90 total tackles, both career highs. The baby-faced 21-year-old Alt is still getting teased by teammates about media members congregating at his locker.

But as they did when they drafted the 6-foot-8 Notre Dame alumnus fifth overall this spring, the Chargers are ready to put their faith in Alt in a challenging matchup.

“You don’t like a challenge then you don’t like to compete,” coach Jim Harbaugh said, “and the thing I know about Joe Alt, he likes to compete.”

Alt has been waiting a lifetime for this opportunity. He watched the NFL growing up after his father John played offensive line for the Chiefs for 13 seasons. Once admiring players from his television on Sundays, the former Notre Dame All-American is ready to see the pros as his peers.

Chargers

“You really gotta flip that switch,” Alt said. “You just gotta get back to yourself and getting yourself ready week in and week out, practice in and practice out, making sure you’re taking the steps to get better each and every single day.”

Alt has been working closely with veteran offensive linemen, including left tackle Rashawn Slater, the team’s first-round pick in 2021. Slater, one of three offensive team captains, coached Alt one on one during practice Wednesday as practice squad outside linebacker Tre’Mon Morris-Brash was working to mimic the Raiders defenders.

“A lot has been thrown at him, and he’s responded in the best way a rookie can,” offensive guard Zion Johnson said. “I think that’s the No. 1 quality that a rookie can show, just the ability to adapt and improve as the season goes on. Knowing him and knowing how he’s improved already, I’m just excited to see what he does.”

Chargers

After playing tight end for the majority of his football career growing up, Alt turned into a unanimous first-team All-American at left tackle in his final season at Notre Dame. Behind Alt’s offensive line, the Fighting Irish scored the second-most points per game (39.1) in school history and ranked eighth in yards per carry at 5.3.

The Chargers ranked 27th in yards per carry last season (3.8).

Although the Chargers were in need of skill players after losing receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in salary cap moves, drafting an offensive lineman was a statement for the organization’s future under Harbaugh. The coach has a reputation for physical running attacks and has worked to instill a blue-collar attitude to the team that lost eight of its last nine games last season.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10).
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) has proven to be a problem for Justin Herbert (10) and the Charges.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

Crosby had two sacks and seven tackles in two games against the Chargers, whose 63-21 loss to their AFC West rival last December cost former coach Brandon Staley his job.

Although he is yet to play his first official NFL game, Alt has experience with All-Pro pass rushers. He went against Chargers stars Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa during practice and Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree, both of whom Bosa contends could easily start on other NFL teams.

“It’s the best edge group in the country,” Alt said. “So being able to go up against them every single day, you’re learning, you’re getting better every single day, you’re seeing different moves. It’s just allowing me to grow my ability.”

Chargers

When asked if he has thanked his star defensive teammates during practice, Alt smiled.

Not necessarily.

“The ‘thank you’ comes when you get that win in the locker room feeling after the game.”

