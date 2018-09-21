NFL: Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski limited in practice

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski is dealing with an ankle issue as the Patriots prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Lions.
Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice Thursday after participating in Wednesday’s workout. He has started both games for New England this season. He has nine catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung missed practice for the second straight day as they continue to go through the league’s concussion protocol.
Suspension ends for 49ers’ Foster
Reuben Foster spent the first two weeks of the season being a fan, cheering on his San Francisco 49ers teammates from his couch while serving a two-game suspension.
When he got the chance to rejoin his teammates this Monday, he was ready to celebrate.
“It was like a holiday,” Foster said Thursday. “It was just like a holiday just knowing I could come back and play the game I love for real. I’m happy that I’m playing the cards right off the field and on the field.”
In separate cases this year, he was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, then with domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend.
The weapons charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and Foster pleaded no contest to that in June. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines.
After dealing with all that and then a suspension, Foster is wary of being too amped when he finally gets a chance to be back on the field.
“I got to be real cautious about being too excited this week on my first day back,” he said. “Getting overwhelmed is very easy. I do that every time. Even if you all don’t see it, I do it a lot.”
Beckham frustrated
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sick of losing and frustrated with seemingly being asked to take tests every other week for performance-enhancers.
“It’s actually funny how I ‘randomly’ get tested every other week,” Beckham tweeted. “Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film thanks.”
Beckham has never been suspended for using a banned substance.
As far as losing, Beckham hasn’t been on the field for a win since the end of the 2016 season. He was hurt in Game 5 last year, breaking his ankle against the Chargers.
Etc.
The Cincinnati Bengals gave kicker Randy Bullock a two-year contract extension for his perfect start, making all four field goal tries and eight extra-point attempts in helping the Bengals remain unbeaten. ...
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum returned to practice Thursday after missing a day with a sore knee. ...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s “good” to play against New Orleans on Sunday despite missing his second day of practice with tightness in his calf. ...
The Green Bay Packers might get inside linebacker Oren Burks back for their game Sunday against the Washington Redskins. Burks hurt his shoulder during warmups before a preseason game in Oakland.