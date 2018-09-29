NFL: Sean Lee, Maliek Collins ruled out for Cowboys against Lions

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been ruled out Sunday against Detroit because of a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins will be sidelined for a second straight week by a knee injury.
Lee's absence means he will have missed at least one game because of injury in eight of his nine NFL seasons. The only exception was Lee's All-Pro season of 2016 when he sat out a meaningless finale against Philadelphia after the Cowboys had clinched the NFC East title.
Hamstring issues sidelined Lee for five games last season. He was on the injury report with a hamstring problem before last week's 24-13 loss to Seattle, then injured the other hamstring in the game.
Collins has battled injuries throughout his three-year career, but these are the first two games he has missed.
Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out again as he recovers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nerves. He hasn't played this season.
Wes Hopkins, 10-year safety for Eagles, has died
Wes Hopkins, a 10-year safety with the Philadelphia Eagles and 1985 All-Pro, has died. He was 57.
The team announced his death Friday. No cause was given.
Hopkins spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia, starting 125 games. Hopkins ranks fifth on the franchise's all-time interceptions list with 30 and is tied for third in games played among defensive backs with 137.
A second-round draft pick in 1983, Hopkins was a member of SMU's 2018 Hall of Fame induction class.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised Hopkins for his leadership skills and said he was “well-respected among his teammates and coaches, not only because of the way he played the game and what he was able to accomplish on the field, but also because of the way he carried himself and the type of leader he was.”
Giants place RB Jonathan Stewart on injured reserve
The New York Giants placed Jonathan Stewart, their most experienced running back, on injured reserve Friday.
Stewart, who joined the Giants this year after 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has a foot injury. His spot on the roster was taken by Jawill Davis, a wide receiver from Bethune-Cookman. Davis joins tight end Garrett Dickerson as newcomers to the roster. They could make their NFL debuts on Sunday when the Giants host the New Orleans Saints.
Stewart played in each of the Giants' first three games, but was third on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman. He gained 17 yards on six rushes.
He is the Panthers' career rushing leader with 7,318 yards and 1,699 carries.