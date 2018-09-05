Times' Sam Farmer tackles biggest questions in the NFL, and the answer to next Super Bowl winner is ...

The Cleveland Browns can’t do any worse. They were 0-16 last season, which is only a small step down from their 1-15 record the year before. Difficult to believe this franchise started 7-4 in 2014, before doing a 4-49 face plant over the next 3½ seasons. Now they’ve got their budding-star quarterback, an elite receiver in Jarvis Landry, a top-shelf pass rusher in Myles Garrett and an ostensibly competent front office. Next stop, relevance — although that stop could be a long way down the tracks.