Saints release C.J. Spiller; Packers give David Bakhtiari extension

The New Orleans Saints have released running back C.J. Spiller, who signed a four-year, $16-million free-agent contract just last season.

Spiller was a healthy scratch Sunday, when the Saints opened the regular season with a 35-34 loss to Oakland.

When the Saints acquired Spiller, they hoped his versatility and his speed would allow him to fill roles similar to those of former Saints Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles. But Spiller needed arthroscopic knee surgery last preseason and has contributed relatively little to New Orleans’ prolific offense.

In 2015, Spiller gained 112 yards rushing and 239 yards receiving in 13 games, his lone significant highlight being a late-game, 80-yard touchdown catch in a victory over Dallas.

Spiller’s best NFL season was 2012, his third as a pro, when he had 1,244 yards rushing and 459 yards receiving.

Bakhtiari re-signs

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has signed a contract extension , and a person familiar with the talks said it is a four-year deal worth up to $51.67 million.

General Manager Ted Thompson announced the signing without releasing terms. Bakhtiari has been a starter up front since his rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2013 out of Colorado.

Etc.

The Jacksonville Jaguars said running back Chris Ivory has been released from the hospital and is doing well, but his availability for Sunday’s game at San Diego remains in question. Ivory was hospitalized Sunday with a “general medical issue” and missed the season opener against Green Bay. ...

Denver’s police chief said he talked to Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall about the player’s decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial oppression and police brutality. Chief Robert White said he met with Marshall on Tuesday after being approached by Broncos management. The chief said he will offer Marshall the chance to ride along with police and watch “shoot, don’t shoot” training, which teaches officers to make split-second decisions during dangerous situations. ...

The Seattle Seahawks waived cornerback Tharold Simon, a former fifth-round draft pick who has struggled with injuries. Seattle also signed cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who appeared in 28 games over the last two seasons with Oakland. Seattle also waived rookie fullback Tani Tupou and signed veteran Will Tukuafu. The Seahawks did not add a quarterback to the active roster, another sign that Russell Wilson is expected to play Sunday at Los Angeles.