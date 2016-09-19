Pete Carroll and Seahawks are penalized

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll was fined $200,000 and the Seahawks were fined $400,000 and will lose a fifth-round draft choice for violating the NFL’s work rules on contact in the off-season.

The Seahawks will forfeit the draft pick in 2017 and also lose a week of organized team activities for allowing excessive contact in an OTA on June 6. That is prohibited by the labor agreement with the players’ union.

Seahawks players will be paid for the canceled sessions in 2017.

The league on Monday cited Carroll as “responsible for maintaining appropriate control over practices and intervening if prohibited conduct occurs.”

The decision was made after the league and the NFL Players Assn. independently reviewed the on-field practice video for June 6. Both sides agreed the Seahawks violated the no live contact rules.

Woodhead put on IR with torn ACL

The San Diego Chargers placed versatile running back Danny Woodhead on season-ending injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Woodhead was hurt when he was tackled after a catch in the first quarter of a 38-14 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Woodhead also missed most of the 2014 season with a broken ankle.

He led the Chargers last season with 80 catches for 755 yards and six scores, while rushing for 336 yards and three scores.

It was the second season-ending injury to a Chargers playmaker in as many games.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered the same injury as Woodhead in a season-opening loss at Kansas City.

The Chargers also said safety Jahleel Addae was to have surgery for a broken left collarbone. Woodhead was replaced on the active roster by former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Griff Whalen.

DeMarcus Ware will undergo surgery Tuesday on his broken right forearm and is expected to miss four or five weeks, Denver Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak said. Kubiak said tight end Virgil Green is day to day and right tackle Donald Stephenson is expected to miss some time. Both suffered calf injuries in Denver’s 34-20 win over the Colts. ...

Tennessee right guard Chance Warmack has a torn tendon in a finger on his right hand, and Coach Mike Mularkey said the Titans were discussing whether the lineman needed surgery or could play with the injury.

Washington Redskins nose tackle Kedric Golston went on injured reserve with an injured right hamstring. ...

The Detroit Lions released suspended tight end Andrew Quarless before he played a single game for them. Detroit signed Quarless in August, but he was suspended the first two games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.