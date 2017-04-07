NFL report: 49ers release Tramaine Brock after he's arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Cornerback Tramaine Brock was released Friday by the San Francisco 49ers after he was arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman he was dating.

The team issued a statement announcing his release but had no other details or comment.

Police reported Friday that officers responding to a domestic violence call had talked to a woman with visible injuries and arrested Brock at his Santa Clara home on Thursday night. Jail records show he was released Friday. It's unclear if he's retained a criminal defense lawyer.

The 49ers originally signed the 28-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of tiny Belhaven University, an NAIA school. He cracked the starting lineup in 2013 and he was in the last year of a four-year, $14-million contract before his release by the team.

He started all 16 games last season, finishing with 49 unassisted tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

When the Niners released linebacker Aldon Smith on Aug. 7, 2015, San Francisco had 12 arrests or charges filed involving seven players since January 2012. That streak prompted owner Jed York to promise the team would “win with class.” Defensive tackle Ray McDonald was released late in the 2014 season for his off-field problems.

Roethlisberger makes return official

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't quite ready to head off into retirement. He announced on Twitter that he's told the Steelers he plans to be under center in 2017.

“Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season,” Roethlisberger posted. “Steeler Nation will get my absolute best.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner, who turned 35 last month, hinted after Pittsburgh's loss to New England in the AFC championship game that he needed to take stock before committing to returning.

Though everyone from Coach Mike Tomlin to General Manager Kevin Colbert to team President Art Rooney II believed Roethlisberger would be back, Roethlisberger kept quiet publicly until Friday.

Etc.

One of Tom Brady's two Super Bowl jerseys that were recovered by Mexican authorities and retrieved by the FBI last month is going on display at the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame. The team announced that the grass-stained jersey Brady wore in the New England's 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks will be available for viewing at The Hall at Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium beginning Saturday. In addition to Brady's 2015 Super Bowl jersey, nine other game-used artifacts from that game will also be displayed. …

The Buffalo Bills have signed eight players, including cornerback Marcus Cromartie, who spent the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Cromartie had one start in 21 games for the 49ers and addresses Buffalo's backfield depth. The Bills also signed linebackers Jacob Lindsey, Junior Sylvestre and Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end Jake Metz and defensive back Bradley Sylve. Buffalo also addressed its offensive line depth by signing Cameron Jefferson and Jordan Mudge.