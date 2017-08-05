NFL notes: Dolphins reach out to free-agent QB Jay Cutler

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he has reached out to free agent quarterback Jay Cutler, who showed interest in signing with the team.

But Gase says he doesn't think the Dolphins are close yet to signing a quarterback in the wake of starter Ryan Tannehill's left knee injury, which could sideline him for the entire season.

Gase said Saturday he'd like to determine Tannehill's status before bringing in another quarterback. Cutler would likely compete with Miami backup Matt Moore for the starting job while Tannehill is out.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, reinjured it a week into training camp Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and the Dolphins are consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is necessary.

In other training camp and NFL news:

-- The Minnesota Vikings have locked up another core piece of their defense, agreeing to a contract extension with nose tackle Linval Joseph. Joseph's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal Saturday. NFL Media reported it's a four-year extension worth as much as $50 million with $31.5 million in guaranteed money. This is the third extension the Vikings have done since training camp began, having previously signed defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to new long-term deals. This is Joseph's fourth season with the Vikings, all under coach Mike Zimmer, who recently called Joseph the best nose tackle he's “ever been around.” The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Joseph was picked as an injury replacement last year for the Pro Bowl.

-- Philadelphia Eagles executive Jim Gallagher has died after spending almost a half-century with the team. He was 88. The team said he died Friday but did not give other details. Gallagher joined the Eagles in 1949 and retired in 1995. He was named personnel director in 1957 and later was public relations director, sales and marketing director, alumni relations director and traveling secretary. He is one of two team executives inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Gallagher “one of the kindest and most remarkable men you could ever meet” and said his impact on the club was “far reaching.”