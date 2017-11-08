NFL notes: Vikings add Teddy Bridgewater to roster, put Sam Bradford on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings took quarterback Teddy Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list. He's on the active roster for the first time in more than 14 months, when he suffered a severely injured left knee during practice.

To make room on the 53-man roster, quarterback Sam Bradford was placed on injured reserve amid continued trouble with his left knee.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Zimmer announced Case Keenum will make his seventh start of the season for the game at Washington on Sunday.

“Case has done great,” Zimmer said. “So we just keep going from there and see how this thing plays out.”

The Vikings (6-2) faced a deadline on Wednesday at the end of the three-week window that opened when Bridgewater resumed practice with the team. Bridgewater’s freak injury resulted in ligament tears and an ambulance ride to the emergency room to save his leg.

Bradford was placed on injured reserve after having arthroscopic surgery the day before on his left knee, which had ACL tears in 2013 and 2014.

Zimmer said “no one knows” when asked if Bradford will play again.

“When they went in there, they just cleaned it out,” Zimmer said. “It's not bone on bone. There's a lot of good things, but who knows? We didn't expect it would be this long.”

Bradford, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, led Minnesota to a victory in the season opener over New Orleans by completing 84.3% of his passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Veterans Day salute

The NFL players union unanimously passed a resolution calling on everyone in the league to honor a two-minute Veterans Day moment of silence this weekend.

President Barack Obama signed into law the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act in October 2016. The act calls on all Americans to observe a two-minute moment of silence every Nov. 11.

Etc.

Jameis Winston said that consulting Dr. James Andrews about his sore throwing shoulder was “standard protocol” and not an indication the injury is worse than he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers initially believed. The Buccaneers announced Monday that the third-year quarterback, who suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder Oct. 15, would sit out at least two games after aggravating the injury during Sunday’s 30-10 loss at New Orleans. … The Green Bay Packers waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure with the team to a surprising end. The Packers cited a “failure to disclose a physical condition” for making the move. Bennett was added to the injury report after last week’s bye week because of a shoulder injury. He did not play in Monday night’s 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. …

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars, speaking publicly for the first time since he was ejected for instigating a fight with Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green, offered no apologies but expressed remorse for not getting “my money's worth” in a fight that resulted in both players getting ejected. Ramsey acknowledged walking to the visitors' locker room after halftime in an attempt to continue things with Green. He was turned away by several security personnel. ,,, The Cincinnati Bengals put right tackle Jake Fisher on an injury list, ending his season and leaving their struggling offensive line in flux. Fisher took ill during Sunday’s game at Jacksonville and was taken to a hospital for tests. On Tuesday he visited a doctor who recommended a procedure that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Fisher asked the team to keep the nature of the problem private.